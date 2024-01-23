Baltimore Police: 6-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by mother's boyfriend

BALTIMORE -- A 6-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in the back by his mother's boyfriend in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said the boy was stabbed in the back multiple times. Officers learned of the stabbing around 8:20 p.m. and were sent to the 2000 block of Deering Avenue to investigate it.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his critical injuries, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

Officers were able to take into custody a person of interest in the stabbing, police said.

There were a few neighbors outside following the stabbing. The were too upset to talk, but they told WJZ's Jessica Albert that they knew the 6 -ear-old boy, his mother, and the boyfriend.

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.