Baltimore man charged in deadly stabbing of girlfriend's 6-year-old son

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend's six-year-old son to death Tuesday night, police said.

Police said 32-year-old Alan Geslicki is charged with first-degree murder.

In reference to the brutal stabbing death of 6-year-old Seron O'Neal, which occurred on Jan. 23, 2024, inside a home in the 2000 block of Deering Avenue, detectives have arrested 32-year-old Alan Geslicki.



Officers responded to the stabbing around 8:20 p.m. at the 2000 block of Deering Avenue in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood. There, they found the child stabbed in the back multiple times.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Geslicki was arrested shortly after the murder when police stopped his car and he bailed out, police said. He was caught after a chase that ended on the 100 block of South Carrolton Avenue.

There were a few neighbors outside following the stabbing Tuesday night. They were too upset to talk, but they told WJZ's Jessica Albert they knew the 6-year-old boy, his mother, and Geslicki.