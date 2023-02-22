Babe Ruth Museum and Birthplace to allow free admission Saturday in celebration of 'Bambino's' birthday

BALTIMORE - Babe Ruth, Baltimore's beloved son and one of the greatest baseball players, would have turned 128 years old earlier this month.

The former New York Yankee, who was born and raised in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood, had 714 career home runs and batted .342 during his career that ended in 1935.

To celebrate the "Bambino's" February 6 birthday, The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum will host their Annual Babe's Birthday Bash at the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum on Saturday, February 25.

Ruth was born at 216 Emory Street in West Baltimore on February 6, 1895. The museum will hold an open-house with free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To commemorate the anniversary, the museum invites fans to enjoy a day-long celebration in honor of Baltimore's own Babe Ruth.

According to Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, those attending will get free museum admission, free birthday cake, programs on Babe Ruth, snacks, hot dogs, beer/wine/soda, raffles and more.