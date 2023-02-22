B&O Railroad Museum to host PBS documentary screening Thursday

BALTIMORE — In honor of Black History Month, the B & O Railroad Museum is hosting a free screening of the PBS documentary Underground Railroad: The William Still Story, on February 23rd.

The documentary tells the story of William Still, a Philadelphia abolitionist who risked his life to help freedom seekers as an agent of the Underground Railroad.

Troy Mosley, Managing Director of Content for MPT, will introduce the film before it begins at 5:30 PM.

Additionally, Jonathan Goldman, Chief Curator of the B & O Railroad Museum, will offer a tour of the museum's new exhibition, The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B & O Railroad, at 4:30 PM prior to the film screening.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the premises.

This screening is the first of several events related to the B & O's The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B & O Railroad exhibit in 2023.

The schedule includes live performances from Howard University's Department of Music & Afro Blue Ensemble, lectures, roundtable discussions, and more. For a complete list of events, please visit https://borail.events/undergroundrr.

For more information regarding the William Still Story film screening, visit the B&O railroad website