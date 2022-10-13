B&O Railroad Museum celebrates October with pet-friendly Tails on the Rails event

BALTIMORE -- The B&O Railroad Museum is offering dog owners and their furry friends a ride on the historic Mile One Express train this Sunday, according to museum staff.

The event, known as Tails on the Rails, will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Museum staff are encouraging visitors and their pets to arrive in their Halloween costumes in keeping with the Halloween theme.

Various activities will be held for dogs throughout the day, including a ride to Carroll Park for a doggy playdate, pet photos, a dog costume contest, and "Yappy Hour."

Each dog must be accompanied by one adult. Additionally, all dogs must be on a leash and their owners must bring waste bags, according to staff members.

To attend Tails on the Rails, dog owners must pre-register their dogs with proof of a rabies vaccine and sign a hold harmless waiver, museum staff said.

Pre-registration paperwork must be sent to EBlinzley@borail.org.

2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Pet photos and activities

2:45 p.m.: Dogs and their owners board the Mile One Express

3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Train Ride to Carroll Park and Doggy Playdate at the Park

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Dog Halloween Costume Contest and Parade

4 to 5 p.m.: "Yappy Hour"

