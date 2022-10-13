Watch CBS News
Local News

B&O Railroad Museum celebrates October with pet-friendly Tails on the Rails event

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The B&O Railroad Museum is offering dog owners and their furry friends a ride on the historic Mile One Express train this Sunday, according to museum staff.

The event, known as Tails on the Rails, will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Museum staff are encouraging visitors and their pets to arrive in their Halloween costumes in keeping with the Halloween theme.

Various activities will be held for dogs throughout the day, including a ride to Carroll Park for a doggy playdate, pet photos, a dog costume contest, and "Yappy Hour."

Each dog must be accompanied by one adult. Additionally, all dogs must be on a leash and their owners must bring waste bags, according to staff members.

To attend Tails on the Rails, dog owners must pre-register their dogs with proof of a rabies vaccine and sign a hold harmless waiver, museum staff said. 

Pre-registration paperwork must be sent to EBlinzley@borail.org.

2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Pet photos and activities  

2:45 p.m.: Dogs and their owners board the Mile One Express

3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Train Ride to Carroll Park and Doggy Playdate at the Park 

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Dog Halloween Costume Contest and Parade 

4 to 5 p.m.: "Yappy Hour" 

Owners must pre-register their dogs with proof of a rabies vaccine and sign a hold harmless waiver. Once completed, they must be sent to EBlinzley@borail.org. Each dog must be accompanied by one adult. All dogs must be on a leash and owners must bring waste bags. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 9:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.