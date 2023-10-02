Four indicted after drug trafficking investigation leads to large fentanyl and gun seizure

BALTIMORE -- Four individuals have been indicted after an investigation into a drug trafficking enterprise, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced alongside federal officials Monday.

Officials said the investigation led to the seizure of 37 firearms, over 1000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, over 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 3 kilograms of cocaine, and more than $300,000.

Ronald Rawles, 35, of Baltimore City, and Corey Frazier, 37, of Howard County, both face charges of conspiracy, participation in a criminal organization, and drug trafficking charges, the Attorney General's office said.

Two additional defendants are also listed in the incident, but have not yet been arrested.

The indictment alleges that between August 2022, and July 2023, Rawles and Frazier maintained multiple stash locations for fentanyl, cocaine, and firearms in luxury apartment buildings in Baltimore City and Howard County, and distributed the drugs to mid-level narcotic dealers. Officials also allege that Rawles and Frazier supplied narcotics to street-level shops.

"As alleged in the indictments, these individuals not only possessed a cache of firearms, but transported large volumes of deadly narcotics into our community without any regard of the health and safety of others," Attorney General Brown said.

The Attorney General's office said the defendants' cases will be prosecuted in Howard County.