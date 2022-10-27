ATF completes investigation into 'incendiary' fire that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters

BALTIMORE -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Division has completed its investigation into a vacant home fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters in January.

The agency said it referred its case to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, but did not disclose any details of its findings. The state's attorney's office told WJZ it is reviewing the case, and will not comment at this time.

On Jan. 24, fire crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a rowhouse on South Stricker Street. A partial building collapse trapped six firefighters inside

Three firefighters — Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo — were killed in the collapse.

In April, their deaths were ruled homicides, and the fire that led to their deaths was classified as incendiary.

The ATF, which is leading the investigation with other agencies, defines an incendiary fire as a fire that is intentionally ignited or spread into an area where the fire should not be. Incendiary fires may not necessarily be intentional, but directly resulted from other criminal activity.

The ATF released a video of a person of interest in the fire, but there is no word on if any arrests have been made.