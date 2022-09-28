At least six shot—four of them women—during violent Baltimore night

BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.

Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.

They are all stable.

Police spent hours investigating the shooting.

"They're here every day, ain't nothing stopping," a community resident said.

"I thought it was fireworks at first and realized it was automatic weapons," another resident said.

Numerous units at Sinclair Gate Apartments became a crime scene as evidence markers littered the ground.

About an hour later, a man was shot in the back of the head, and a woman was shot in the arm, in Fells Point. Police said he is in "grave" condition.

According to data from Baltimore City police, in 2022, there have been 556 non-deadly shootings in Baltimore City, compared to 254 homicides.

"This is Baltimore City," a resident said. "You get used to it."

Residents told WJZ that some people in the community are scared to give information to police in fear of retaliation.

"Residents here are fed up, some are scared to talk," a neighbor said. "The fear of retaliation is deep."

A K-9 unit tried to sniff out potential evidence and police officers went door to door looking for tips.

No arrests have been made.