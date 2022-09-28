Three women, man shot in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four women and a man were shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded at midnight to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane for a shooting, where they found the three women, ages 38, 35 and 25, shot in the lower back.

All three were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Police then got a report of a man who walked into an area hospital who was also shot in the back. He told police he was on the same block as the women when he was shot. He is in stable condition.

In a separate shooting overnight, a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in a Fells Point double shooting.

Police said they have no suspect information of motives. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.