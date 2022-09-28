Man in critical condition after double shooting in Fells Point

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Fells Point, one of the city's most popular entertainment districts.

One of those victims was shot in the head, the other in the arm. Police initially reported the victim in critical condition was a woman, but later confirmed the victim is a man.

Baltimore police have not released a lot of details about what led up to this shooting. But cellphone video of the scene to shows a pretty large crime scene at the corner of Aliceanna Street and South Broadway.

Officers responded at about 1:05 a.m. to the 600 block of S. Broadway, a popular block of bars and restaurants, for the shooting. There, they found a man who remains unidentified shot in the head, and a woman who is 35 years old.

The man who was shot in the head is in critical condition in the hospital.

The woman hit in the arm is expected to be okay.

"I woke up in the middle of the night last night. I could have sworn I heard gunshots, because you never know, and then I heard some guy just screaming walking by my house," said Jesse Britz, a Fells Point resident. "So I just kind of like put two and two together this morning."

Britz said incidents occur about every three or four months in the area, typically after midnight.

"So, we just try to stay in when it gets late and the bars start closing," said Britz.

Police said they are pulling surveillance video from the businesses in Fells Point to try to identify a suspect.

Three women and a man were shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight. All are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.