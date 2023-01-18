Aruna Miller to make national history as first South Asian woman to become lieutenant governor

BALTIMORE -- This week in Annapolis, history will be made not once, but multiple times as a new executive branch is sworn-in.

For the first time in Maryland's 234-year history, all of the top statewide constitutional officers will either be people of color or women, and one of those leaders is the incoming Lieutenant Governor, Aruna Miller.

On election night when Miller joined Wes Moore on stage to celebrate their unprecedented win, her life story flashed before her.

As an immigrant from India, Miller remembers coming to America in the 1970s. She was seven years old.

"And I look into the airport and I see a sea of people there, and I'm like, wow, they're all waiting for my dad and me. This is so cool. I think I'm gonna like this country," Miller recalled. "And then I got really excited because I thought they were throwing confetti to further welcome us, and it turned out it wasn't confetti, but it was snow."

Upstate New York became home to her parents and two siblings, a brother and a sister. Her father was an engineer for IBM. He was the first to emigrate to the United States.

"He came here as a student. He is a mechanical engineer. So he came here and earned his master's degree and was working toward his Ph.D. And then he brought the entire family. But as students, salaries aren't that much, he couldn't afford to bring all of us at one time," Miller said. "So first, it was my mom and my brother who arrived, then my oldest sister, and I was the last to arrive in 1972. So during the whole time, when I was in India, my grandmother raised me and so to the fact I called her mom."

One of the first tests for the family was to learn the language of the new land.

"My mom was trying to learn English, to write and, you know, we're all trying to figure this all out. I remember watching a lot of Mr. Rogers and Sesame Street," she said.

Miller became a U.S. citizen in her 30s and started volunteering during elections, and that got her some unexpected attention. People in her circle started asking her to run for office.

"So when an opening did come up in 2010, to run for Maryland State delegate, some of the activists reached out to me and said, hey, we'd love for you to run for office. And I listened very politely. I said, Thank you. Thank you, but no thanks," said Miller. "So I hung up. And that's where my husband and I had a heart-to-heart conversation. He's like, why would you say that? I said 'because I'm going to lose' and he said, 'what if you win?'"

Her husband eventually convinced her to run, and she won. Miller served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018. Miller later ran for congress but lost. In 2018 when three Black people who were running for governor in the U.S. lost their races, she called it "disappointing".

Little did Miller know that just four years later she'd be on a historic ticket with Wes Moore.

"There are still moments that I wake up and I have to pinch myself to make sure I'm not dreaming. As a matter of fact, on election night, after we had heard all the results, and we celebrated, I turned around and said to my husband: 'I'm afraid to go to sleep because I'm afraid that if I wake up I'm going to find out this was all a dream,'" Miller said while getting emotional.

Miller will be Maryland's first lieutenant governor who is a woman of color and the first South Asian woman in the role in U.S. history.

Both Miller and Governor-elect Wes Moore - whose mom is Jamaican - tell young people that the possibilities are endless.

"I certainly hope that we're able to let them know that they can be anybody that they want to be when they grow up, and that they should never ever feel uncomfortable in their own skin," said Miller.