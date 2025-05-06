University of Maryland invests $85,000 into new AI research curriculum

The University of Maryland is investing $85,000 into the Artificial Intelligence Interdisciplinary Institute at Maryland (AIM) through seven research grant proposals.

The university said that it plans to invest more than $100 million in the AIM over the next decade.

What types of courses received funding?

The largest award, a $25,000 Experiential Learning and Community-Engaged Course Development Grant, went to College of Information Professor Mega Subramaniam for "AI Literacy for Community Empowerment." This course will prepare students to collaborate with libraries, nonprofits, and community organizations to design AI literacy programs across Maryland.

Six additional proposals received $10,000 in Course Development Grants for interdisciplinary approaches to AI education. These courses range from computational expertise in neuroscience to AI in music creation.

Kinesiology Associate Professor Rodolphe Gentili will develop "Fundamentals of AI-Powered Assistive Technologies," introducing students to AI applications that address disabilities in communication, mobility, manipulation, cognitive functioning, and educational learning.

Other funded courses include "AI and Music—History and Practice," "AI Acts: Chinese Machines, Global Media," "Artificial Intelligence Otherwise," and "AI and the Art of Visual Storytelling."

All courses will be fully developed by the end of 2025 and presented at an AI education symposium at UMD in Spring 2026.

The rise of AI use in Maryland

AI has become a popular topic of discussion recently, as its use has become more prevalent.

In January, the City of Baltimore 911 Call and Dispatch Center said it plans on using artificial intelligence to improve emergency responses. The city plans to use the AI platform Prepared to implement photo and video transmission, two-way audio translation in real-time, call transcripts, and other features in its dispatch communications.

Last year, Baltimore City Public Schools said it was rolling out a new weapon detection system from Evolv Technology, with Digital Harbor High School being the first to implement the technology.

But AI usage hasn't been all positive. In 2024, former Pikesville High School athletic director Dazhon Darien was arrested and charged with using AI to create a recording of former principal Eric Eiswert that included racist and antisemitic comments. Darien pleaded guilty on April 28 in the case.