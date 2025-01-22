Baltimore City 911 dispatch will use AI tech to improve emergency responses.

BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore 911 Call and Dispatch Center plans to use artificial intelligence to improve emergency responses, the AI platform Prepared announced Wednesday.

The city plans to incorporate a new AI system into its dispatch communications, allowing for photo and video transmission, two-way audio translation in real-time, call transcripts, and several other features.

The system is expected to help the city improve efficiency in responding to the 3,500 daily 911 calls the dispatch center receives daily.

Other key features include real-time transcription of radio traffic for dispatchers, automated rerouting of non-emergency calls, and enhanced location tracking to pinpoint caller positions more accurately. The system also flags critical keywords during emergency communications.

"The Prepared platform allows us to go beyond the headset, from hearing to seeing. It not only includes the video component of 911 calls, but it also provides photos, call transcripts, and real-time two-way translation from Spanish to English if needed," Baltimore City 911 Director Tenea Reddick said. "The Prepared platform enables our 911 call takers and dispatchers to manage calls more efficiently and effectively while reducing the unknown factors. Prepared gives our team and constituents peace of mind from knowing that we have the best call and dispatch solution to assist 911 callers in their time of need."

Using AI for public safety

The Baltimore City call and dispatch center isn't the only entity using AI for a public safety purpose. In April 2024, Baltimore City School said it was rolling out an AI weapons detection system. Digital Harbor High School was the first to implement it.

The system involves new scanners that use AI to find components or entire weapons without requiring students to have their bags checked, or separate their belongings.

The district implemented the system after surveying students and staff, who said they wanted more safety measures in schools.

15 guns were found in BCPS schools during the 2022-2023 school year, according to a spokeswoman for the school district.

In September 2023, WJZ visited a Prince George's County startup, Wave Welcome, who began developing a technology that uses artificial intelligence to analyze video streams from surveillance cameras to detect long guns and assault-style rifles.