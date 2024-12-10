Army-Navy resumes prestigious rivalry for 125th time in Landover, Maryland

BALTIMORE - Army and Navy will renew their prestigious rivalry this weekend for the 125th time. But, it will only be the second meeting in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

On the line is the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, which is given to the winner with the best record in the annual series played between Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Midshipmen and the Black Knights will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Navy beat Army, 27-21, in 2011, the last time the teams played in the D.C. area.

"What better place to play America's game than to come to our nation's capital," said Army Athletics Director Mike Buddie. "So many dignitaries and so many people who were responsible for getting an appointment for some of these young men to attend the academy, and a lot of the football players on both teams will probably end up residing here in the D.C. area to serve our country in whatever capacity they choose."

Army (11-1) comes into this game as American Athletic Conference champs and ranked No. 22 in the country, while Navy (8-3) finished fourth in the conference standings. At one point this season, both were ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 1960.

Though these two teams play in the same conference, it will not count as a conference game and will be played as a non-conference game for the foreseeable future.

"It's not fair to make the other teams in the conference wait," Buddie said. "We're going to protect the game. We're not the stand-alone game anymore, which certainly is disappointing, but we understand that college football has evolved and will continue to evolve."

Navy leads Army in the all-time series, 62-55-7. However, Army has won the last two, including a 17-11 win in 2023.