Anticipation building for long-standing Catonsville Fourth of July Parade

BALTIMORE -- The Catonsville Fourth of July Parade is a big tradition for many families in the Baltimore region.

To get ready, many residents get their position set up early -- really early.

The long-standing parade is something residents and visitors look forward to each year, including the Barrett and Gill families.

Brother and sister Addie and Weston Barrett are preparing for the big holiday, and they are not alone.

Their next-door neighbors Benjamin and Alexander Gill are in on it too.

"When we bought the house, we had no idea what we were getting into," said Kellie Barrett, Addie and Weston's mother. "When we bought the house, everyone said we were front row and center for this big parade."

"We put pinwheels down to mark our spot, so no one takes it," Benjamin Gill told WJZ as he placed pinwheels in front of his home.

The Barretts have lived in their home along Frederick Road for more than a decade. The Gill family moved in next door about two years ago.

"When we first moved in, we had no idea how big it was," said Nick Barrett, Addie and Weston's father.

Both families live on Frederick Road, home of the Catonsville Fourth of July Parade, one of the biggest and most memorable celebrations in town.

"It's better than the Thanksgiving parade," said Addie Barrett.

The preparations for this parade starts early and it begins with a chair of your choice.

"The first chairs we see are in early June, those came out probably a week before these boys were done with school," said Daniel Gill, Benjamin and Alexander's father. "I think it's kind of a telltale sign that summer is coming and the parades coming,"

Instead of chairs, the Gill and Barrett families place pinwheels to mark their spot ahead of the parade. The night before is when their families set up their chairs.

"You know we feel like you know we are starting or maybe a new tradition well — at least on our side of the street," said Kellie Barrett.

The chairs have become part of the scenery along Frederick Road, between Locust Drive and Montrose Avenue. Most chairs stay in place until the day of the parade, bringing a new meaning to 'X' marks the spot.

"It's fun to see. I think it is a great tradition for the community and certainly for the neighbors who participate," said Daniel Gill.

No one knows how the decades-long tradition started. But, when you see someone pulling out a chair a few weeks before the Fourth of July, that spot is taken.

The parade and Fourth of July celebration in Catonsville is also home to one of the biggest fireworks displays in the state of Maryland.

According to the Catonsville Celebrations Committee, the show will run about 32 minutes for nearly 50,000 people.

Organizers said it takes up to three days to set up.

Festivities begin with a parade down Frederick Road at 3 p.m.

Fireworks will take place at Catonsville High School where Crush will be performing starting at 6 p.m., accompanied by many local food vendors.

The evening fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. at Catonsville High School on Bloomsbury Avenue.

Here is a link to more Fourth of July fireworks shows and events in the Baltimore region.