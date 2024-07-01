Watch CBS News
Local News

Here are the 2024 Fourth Of July fireworks shows in the Baltimore region

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

New Maryland laws in effect and more top news 7/1/2024
New Maryland laws in effect and more top news 7/1/2024 02:42

BALTIMORE -- Independence Day is coming up fast and communities are gearing up for dazzling celebrations complete with parades, family activities, concerts and lots of food.   

Here's a schedule of 4th of July public fireworks displays and events across the Baltimore region.

Wednesday, July 3

Glen Burnie | Fireworks will start about 9 p.m. at Sawmill Creek Park, where food will be sold at the Glen Burnie Boys Baseball concession stand.  Sawmill Creek Park: 7405 Charley Eckman Lane 

Taneytown | Celebrate Independence Day with food, music, games and fireworks at Taneytown Memorial Park from 6-10 p.m.  Taneytown Memorial Park: located at Taneytown Pike and Park Road 

Cockeysville | The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra presents the Star Spangled Spectacular at Oregon Ridge Park. Enjoy the magic of the symphony's music with a dazzling fireworks display—13401 Beaver Dam Road at 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Baltimore | Baltimore's annual July 4 celebration will return this year at the Inner Harbor.  Around 3 p.m., the festivities kick off with food, fun activities and a DJ at the Red, White, and Blue Picnic at West Shore Park.  Entertainers will perform from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater at 8 p.m.  In between concerts, there will be more music, street performers and various activities along the promenade. 

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform a Star-Spangled Banner celebration concert in Rash Field Park.  Around 9:15 p.m., the performance will end, and a dazzling 15-minute fireworks show will begin.  Attendees can catch the best fireworks views from along the Inner Harbor promenade, and the surrounding areas.   

Catonsville | Festivities begin with a parade down Frederick Road at 3 p.m. Fireworks will take place at Catonsville High School where Crush will be performing starting at 6 p.m. accompanied by many local food vendors where the evening fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. Catonsville High School: 421 Bloomsbury Ave. 

Columbia |  Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. at Columbia Lakefront with a musical performance from jump blues band Big Joe & The Dynaflows, followed by a performance from Latinx Band Quitapenas at 7:30. p.m.  The fireworks display is set to begin between 9:10 and 9:30 p.m. Columbia Lakefront: 10275 Wincopin Circle, Columbia, MD 21044 

Frederick | The Frederick Independence Day Celebration kicks off at Baker Park at 12:00 p.m. with family-friendly rides, amusements, food trucks and more. Fireworks begin at dusk.  

Fullerton | Fullerton is hosting a family-friendly music festival with a fireworks celebration at Fullerton Park. Food and music begins at 2 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. 

Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival | Check out this free festival with local national music performances, children's activities, art-making, and fireworks at night. The event is at Middle Branch Park, which offers views of the Baltimore City skyline and Fourth of July fireworks.

Annapolis | Maryland's capital is celebrating Independence Day with a parade before the fireworks begin. The parade starts at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street and ends at Susan Campbell Park. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. from a barge in Annapolis Harbor.

Friday, July 5

Kingsville | The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company is putting on the show at Mount Vista Park, which will feature an A10 flyover, according to organizers. 

Saturday, July 6

Middle River | The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will be performing its Star-Spangled Spectacular at Oregon Ridge Park. The event starts at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets here

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital news producer at CBS Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains CBS Baltimore's web publishing and social media presence, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.