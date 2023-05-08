Anne Arundel t-ball team forces name change from 'Yankees' to 'Oriole Dragons'

Anne Arundel t-ball team forces name change from 'Yankees' to 'Oriole Dragons'

Anne Arundel t-ball team forces name change from 'Yankees' to 'Oriole Dragons'

What's in a name?

When it comes to sports, a team name can mean a lot.

A Classic case is in Anne Arundel County where a t-ball team created the legend of the "Oriole Dragons."

Meet the Severna Park Rookie League "Yankees," a fun-loving group of 5-year-olds, who are care free, hanging out with friends on the baseball field.

They are care free but not clueless.

Assigned the name "Yankees" in Baltimore? What's up with that?

It may say Yankees on their shirts and hats but Orioles are in their hearts, so they choose to go by another name – the Oriole Dragons.

Sure, the Yankees have a historic history, from Babe Ruth to Aaron Judge.

It is on these same Severna Park fields that local legend Mark Teixeira once played as a child, and before he gained fame, fortune and a World Series ring with the Yankees, the Orioles rival.

The Orioles got word that these t-ball Yankees forced a name change and sent the team a note.

"We couldn't let the Oriole Dragons wear Yankee hats and we are with you guys. We wouldn't want to wear them either. Good luck this year. Your friends at the Orioles will be cheering for you."

With the note, came Orioles caps, one for each Yankee, mean Oriole Dragon.

While the big league Orioles usher in a new generation of young, exciting talent, they can count on the next generation of dedicated Oriole Dragons.