Teen, man arrested after armed robbery and assault on highway in Anne Arundel County

An 18- and 17-year-old were arrested in connection with an armed robbery and assault that occurred along a highway in Anne Arundel County early Thursday, police said.

Jammar Joseph West-Jones, of Baltimore, and the 17-year-old from Pasadena are facing charges for the incident, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Ritchie Highway and Jumpers Hole Road around 3:30 a.m. for the reported assault.

When they arrived, two women reported that a white sedan had been following them. They told officers that the suspects had attempted to run them off the road, pointed a gun at them, and eventually rammed their car, officials said.

According to police, one of the victims, the driver, bailed out of the car and fled the area on foot. The second victim was pulled from the car by the suspects, assaulted and robbed of her purse, police said.

The suspects then fled south on Ritchie Highway. When officers found the suspects' vehicle, it immediately fled. The driver of the suspects' vehicle lost control and crashed along westbound Route 11 at the Mountain Road exit, police said. Both suspects then fled on foot.

One of the suspects was quickly taken into custody, police said. The second suspect was arrested with the help of a drone and K9 units.

Officers later determined that the sedan had been stolen. A gun was recovered inside the vehicle, police said.

According to data from Maryland State Police, there were a total of 5,716 assault cases reported in Anne Arundel County in 2025, 200 of which involved firearms. In 2024, the county recorded 6,323 assaults, of which 205 involved firearms.

Data shows that nearly 636 property crimes occurred on roadways in Anne Arundel County last year, compared to 786 in 2024.

In 2025, the county saw 247 robberies, compared to 396 in 2024, data shows.