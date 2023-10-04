Anne Arundel men, including Department of Defense Deputy Chief indicted for allegedly facilitating dogfighting ring

BALTIMORE -- A federal official and an Anne Arundel County man were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly facilitating a dogfighting ring.

Frederick Douglass Moorefield, who is a Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, and Communications, for Office of the Secretary of Defense from Arnold, and Mario Damon Flythe, from Glen Burnie, were charged conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture and other related charges.

Flythe and Moorefiled are scheduled to have an initial appearance and arraignment on the indictment on Friday, October 6, at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The indictment alleges that Flythe and Moorefiled possessed, trained, delivered and received dogs to participate in a fighting ring between February 2019 to September 2023.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Related Coverage: