Gruesome details of alleged dogfighting ring by federal official, another Anne Arundel man revealed

BALTIMORE - Two men from Anne Arundel County, including a top official in the Department of Defense, are facing federal charges for allegedly possessing, training and transporting dogs for dogfighting.

"It's beyond sad," Charlie Jager of Arnold said. "It's horrifying. It's despicable."

The suspects are 62-year-old Frederick Moorefield, 62, of Arnold, and Mario Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie.

Investigators said Moorefield operated under the name "Geehad Kennels" and Flythe used the name "Razor Sharp Kennels."

Charging documents identify Moorefield as a Deputy Chief Information Officer in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

However, in light of the charges, the department tells WJZ he no longer works there.

His neighbors in Arnold are in shock.

"Someone should know right from wrong if he's a federal employee," Jager said.

Federal agents raided the homes of the two men on Sept. 6.

We spoke to several of Flythe's neighbors who were home at the time, they said agents broke one of his windows.

"I just heard, 'It's the FBI. Come outside. It's the FBI,' for 5 minutes," a neighbor said. "Finally we heard a loud bang which turned out to be them breaking the window… It was scary because they had a military tank on the road and people walking around with guns and they really didn't tell us anything so that was concerning."

According to charging documents, investigators seized 12 dogs, veterinary steroids, a carpet and wood panels stained with blood, a weighted dog vest and a device investigators allege is used for electrocuting dogs.

The documents also state both men used encrypted messaging apps to coordinate dog fights, discuss how to hide their conduct from police and talk about dogs that died as a result of dogfighting.

"I can't imagine anyone being that cruel to an animal," Jager said. "Especially to a dog. Man's best friend, right?"

The documents allege Anne Arundel County Animal Control has investigated the men in the past.

In 2018, investigators said animal control found two deceased dogs in a dog food bag in Annapolis. They say mail belonging to Moorefield was also inside the bag.

The documents also state Animal Control has responded to calls for service at Flythe's home dating back to 2008 over dogfighting and animal cruelty allegations.

Both men have been released pending their trial.

If they are convicted they could serve a maximum of five years in federal prison.