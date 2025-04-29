Watch CBS News
6 new speed cameras are active in six Anne Arundel County school zones

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture.
New speed cameras are active in six school zones throughout Anne Arundel County.

The cameras will be active from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Citations will be issued after a 15-day warning period.

The locations of the new cameras are at the following locations: 

  • Belle Grove Elementary School - Belle Grove Road, Brooklyn Park
  • Linthicum Elementary School - S Camp Meade Road, Linthicum Heights
  • School of the Incarnation - Waugh Chapel Road, Gambrills
  • Van Bokkelen Elementary School - Reece Road, Severn
  • Benfield Elementary School - Benfield Road, Severna Park
  • Marley Middle School - Marley Station Road, Glen Burnie

Maryland cracks down on reckless driving

 In March 2023, six construction workers died when two cars, driving at more than 100 mph, collided and crashed into the work zone.

After a highway crash involving two vehicles driving more than 100 mph left construction workers dead, Maryland increased penalties at automated speed cameras in work zones. 

A tiered fine system now penalizes speeders up to $1,000, doubling when workers are present. 

In early 2025, 48,000 citations were issued across 10 zones.

