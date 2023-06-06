Anne Arundel County officials vote to ban retail distribution of plastic bags

Anne Arundel County leaders expected to take vote on plastic bag ban on Monday

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County officials voted on Monday to pass the plastic bag ban.

The ban on the retail distribution of plastic bags passed 6-1 during the county council session.

The vote came after several delays at previous meetings.

JUST IN: The Anne Arundel County Council passed a plastic bag ban in its meeting tonight 6-1. @wjz



We’ll have an update at 11. pic.twitter.com/N9u0NtnnBW — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 5, 2023

Prior to the vote, the bill was amended four times since it was first introduced in March.

The bill falls under a hybrid model. Most plastic bags will be banned and stores would be required to charge 10 cents for a paper bag.

Failure to abide by the ban is a Class C civil offense.

The goal is to move people towards bringing their own bags to stores and encourage changes in shopping behaviors.

Last month, an exemption was passed for restaurants.

Supporters of the bill say it is a step in the right direction to protect the environment, while those against the plastic bag ban say they want a choice.

"We don't need to add to our list of constraints, please stop," one resident previously told WJZ. "Our citizens enjoy the product of choice. We are becoming more recycle friendly so I think a preference should be recommended."

"Plastic is not good for living things, that's why I support banning the distribution of plastic bags in Anne Arundel County," another resident said.

Similar plastic bag bans are already in effect in jurisdictions across the state like Baltimore City, as well as Baltimore and Howard counties.

The new policy takes effect on October 1.