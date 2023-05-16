Vote on Anne Arundel County plastic bag ban pushed back to June 5

BALTIMORE -- After weeks of delays, Anne Arundel County has set a date to vote on a bill that would ban most retailers from giving customers plastic bags for free.

That vote is now set for June 5.

The proposal is much in line with similar bans already in effect in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

The proposed bill has been amended at least three times since it was first introduced in March.

If the bill is passed Monday night, it would fall under a hybrid model. Most plastic bags would be banned and stores would be required to charge 10 cents for a paper bag.

The goal is to move people towards bringing their own bags to stores and encourage changes in shopping behaviors.

This bill has been amended several times since its original introduction. Earlier this month, an exemption was passed for restaurants.

Supporters of the bill say it is a step in the right direction to protect the environment, while those against the plastic bag ban say they want a choice.

"We don't need to add to our list of constraints, please stop," one resident previously told WJZ. "Our citizens enjoy the product of choice. We are becoming more recycle friendly so I think a preference should be recommended."

"Plastic is not good for living things, that's why I support banning the distribution of plastic bags in Anne Arundel County," another resident said.

Similar plastic bag bans are already in effect in jurisdictions across the state like Baltimore City, as well as Baltimore and Howard counties.

If approved, the new policy would take effect October 1.