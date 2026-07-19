Anne Arundel County investigate deadly shooting on sidewalk in Odenton

A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Anne Arundel County on Saturday evening, according to police.

Police responded around 8:50 p.m. to the 500 block of Williamsburg Lane in Odenton, Maryland, where a man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Anne Arundel County crime data, there have been five homicides in the county this year. There were six homicides at this point in 2025, and 11 for the entire year. There were 10 homicides in Anne Arundel County in 2024.

Last month, six people were hospitalized following a shooting in the 1300 block of Charwood Road in Hanover.

In January, police said a security worker was shot and killed by another security worker at the Northrop Grumman facility near BWI Marshall Airport in Anne Arundel County. Dylan Blake Chandler, 26, was charged with the murder of 37-year-old Joseph Keith Aman.

Also in January, 78-year-old Sharon Ann Waldow and 62-year-old Mark Edward Waldow were found dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Harwood Road in Harwood.

And 45-year-old Timothy Leslie Randolph died after a shooting in the 1600 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton in January, Anne Arundel County police said.