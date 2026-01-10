Baltimore man killed in overnight Odenton shooting

A Baltimore man died on Saturday following an overnight shooting in Odenton, according to Anne Arundel County Police (AACoPD).

The incident took place at the 1600 block of Annapolis Road.

When officers responded at 12:30 a.m., they found an adult male who had been shot.

Fire department personell who responded to the scene rendered aid to the man and transported him to a nearby hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Timothy Leslie Randolph of Baltimore, Maryland.

Homicide detectives with AACoPD who also responded to the scene of the crime will lead the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available; however police did not provide suspect information.

Detectives ask that anyone with information that could help this investigation contact them at 410-222-4731.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online here.

Crime in Anne Arundel County

Saturday's shooting initiated Anne Arundel County's first homicide investigation of 2026.

The county saw a reduction in major crimes, according to the police department, during the summer of 2025.

The decline was attributed to the department's Real-Time Information Center (RTIC).

The RTIC serves as a real-time technology and data hub, according to the department. Using tools such as automated license plate readers, drones, and integrated public and private camera systems, the RTIC provides important information to officers and detectives, improving situational awareness and preventing crime.