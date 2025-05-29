Anne Arundel graduates can wear achievement stoles, cords despite initially being disapproved

Anne Arundel County graduates can now wear stoles and cords, superintendent says

Anne Arundel County high school graduates are allowed to wear special stoles, cords, and medallions for their academic and extracurricular achievements, despite initially being told it wasn't permitted.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said he directed principals to let seniors wear stoles and cords provided by the district, as well as honor society regalia and state championship medals.

The superintendent's decision came as a relief to parents and students.

"I just heard that people couldn't wear cords and stoles, which I didn't understand because I don't think it's very fair to the people who worked so hard to earn those," said Marley Shaw, a rising senior at Southern High School.

Shaw, who has many academic accomplishments, was concerned that she couldn't show off her accolades during graduation.

"Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, Ro Kappa, and Math Honor Society," Shaw said. "I would have just been disappointed."

Syndy Kucner said she was also concerned when her daughter, a senior at South River High School, said she couldn't wear her National Honor Society stole or pin to graduation.

"The whole purpose of graduation is to recognize all of the things that have contributed to their success in high school," Kucner said.

Parents called for a change in the graduation policy

Kucner filed an appeal, taking the issue up the district's chain of command.

Superintendent Bedell said in a statement that the regulation was vague and its implementation was inconsistent.

"As the leader of this school district, I will own that and work to rectify it," Bedell said. "Our graduation ceremonies should be places where students can be celebrated for the breadth of their accomplishments."

Kucner said she hopes the district will take a closer look at other policies like the board's 2019 decision to stop calculating class rank for high school students.

"We all need to be involved in a larger discussion about what is the appropriate place for class rank, for valedictorian, for these other kinds of recognition that our kids deserve," Kucner said.