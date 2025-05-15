Personal health data potentially compromised after cyber incident in Anne Arundel County

Patient health data may be compromised after a cyber incident impacting Anne Arundel County.

The attack happened between Jan. 28 and Feb. 22.

On Thursday, the county said issued a statement saying the incident potentially impacted personal information of people who received treatment at the county's Health Department.

"The ongoing investigation subsequently determined that there was unauthorized access to a limited subset of the county's network between January 28, 2025 and February 22, 2025, and that certain files within the network were accessed or downloaded without authorization during that time," the county said.

What information was affected?

Personal information that could have been impacted in the breach, includes names, addresses and medical conditions, according to the county.

Officials say they don't believe financial information was compromised.

"The county is working with technical consultants to figure out what information was in the affected files and who it belongs to," officials said Thursday.

The county is currently notifying individuals through news releases, and the Anne Arundel County government website. The county will contact individuals directly once identified.

How did the cyber incident unfold?

The data breach announcement comes nearly three months after the initial cyber problems disrupted county services.

County buildings closed temporarily on Feb. 24, reopening the next day with limited services.

Officials restricted internet access as a precaution while working to restore systems.

Other Maryland agencies face similar incidents

Baltimore City Public Schools experienced a cyberattack in February that exposed personal information of employees, volunteers, contractors, and some students.

That breach potentially revealed social security numbers, driver's license numbers, and passport information.

Baltimore schools notified affected people by mail on April 22 and offered free credit monitoring for two years.