Watch CBS News
Local News

Anne Arundel Co. Commission pushes back vote again on plastic bag ban

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - For a third time, Anne Arundel County Commission is pushing back a vote on a plastic bag ban.

The vote is now expected no sooner than May 15.  

The "Ban the Bag" Act would prohibit free plastic bags at most stores, with paper bags available for 10 cents.

The goal of the ban is to incentivize shoppers to bring reusable bags to the checkout lane. 

If approved, the new policy would take effect October 1.

If stores don't adhere by the ban, it would be a Class C civil offense, the proposed bill states.

Baltimore County passed a plastic bag ban in February, which will start on Nov. 1.

The ban also is in effect for Baltimore City.

Last month, Anne Arundel County Council delayed their vote on the plastic bag ban. 

At that meeting, an exemption was added for restaurants. Businesses will also be required to post signs about the policy and encourage reusable bags.  

It is unknown if council will vote on the ban on Monday.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 8:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.