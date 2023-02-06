Watch CBS News
Baltimore County to vote on plastic bag ban Monday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Council is set to vote Monday night on a plastic bag ban.

The Bring Your Own Bag Act, introduced by Councilman Izzy Patoka last month, would prohibit stores in Baltimore County from giving plastic bags to customers at the checkout counter

County Executive Johnny Olszewski already vocalized his support for the bill in a social media post. He noted that it would help prevent littering in county waterways and trees.

The Bring Your Own Bag Act would also make retail stores charge at least 10 cents for paper and reusable carryout bags.

Baltimore City already has a similar ban in place. 

If it passes, the act will go into effect on November 1.

