Anne Arundel Co. school resource officer named North County High head varsity football coach

BALTIMORE - A school resource officer in Anne Arundel County will lead a high school football team.

Cpl. Ron Gamble, school resource officer at North County High School in Glen Burnie, has been named head varsity football coach at the school.

Gamble played defensive line at the University of Connecticut in the late 1990s after playing at Hammond High School in Columbia.

"How I found myself wanting to be in a head coaching situation is that being around those coaches, I realized I wanted to do it my own way and put my own niche on it, so I can teach young men to be successful athletes, as well as be successful in life," Gamble said in a video sent by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Gamble was officially hired on February 1, and will lead the football team starting in the 2023-24 season.

Gamble said being a school resource officer has helped him get to know a lot of the players he is about to coach.

"Being a school resource officer has helped me interact with the different athletes that are interested in football," Gamble said. "It has helped as a point that we have in common and teach them to be successful."

Gamble also noted that his playing career, and experiences, will help him teach his players about life on and off the field.

"Playing football in college, I wasn't one of the biggest guys, tallest or fastest, but what I had was severe work ethic," he said. "I want to show that to young men, so it doesn't matter if they are the strongest, tallest or fastest, that if they work as hard as they can, they will be happy with the results."