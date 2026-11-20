Maryland Natural Resources Police say two men have been arrested on a combined 150 charges stemming from a six-month poaching spree across multiple Annapolis neighborhoods.

The alleged incidents took place on school grounds, inside parks and residential neighborhoods, and one bullet struck a nearby home. During the course of the investigation, law enforcement also uncovered several homemade explosive devices.

Lee Scott Wygal Ralston, 37, of Annapolis, was charged with 97 counts, including eight felonies. His alleged partner in crime, Dempsey John D'Angelo, 26, of Mechanicsville, was charged with 53 counts, including one felony.

"What began as an investigation into illegal hunting quickly uncovered willful and indiscriminate abuse of wildlife in addition to serious, imminent threats to our community," Maryland NRP Superintendent Col. Orlando D. Lilly said in a statement.

Details of the alleged poaching spree

The investigation began in February when police responded to reports of a poached deer found by residents in the Hunt Meadow community in Annapolis. Police said shots were fired from Ralston's vehicle toward a deer near the neighborhood's tennis courts, striking one resident's kitchen window frame while three people, including a juvenile, were inside the home.

Lee Scott Wygal Ralston, 37, of Annapolis Anne Arundel County Police Department

Investigators then linked Ralston's vehicle to multiple cases of illegal hunting at night and outside hunting season.

In another incident, shots fired at David G. Dauses Sr. Waterfront Park struck a residential bulkhead dock across Blackwalnut Creek. Other shootings took place at Hillsmere Elementary School, Quiet Waters Park, Key School's Fusco Athletic Park, Peninsula Park, and the Annapolis Maritime Museum campus, police said.

Investigators allege Ralston and D'Angelo used a suppressed .22-caliber rifle with night-vision to shoot wildlife, including white-tailed deer, coyotes, foxes, raccoons, Canada geese, Eastern cottontail rabbits, opossum, a barred owl, a great blue heron and a wren.

D'Angelo is accused of serving as an accomplice by helping to retrieve, photograph and butcher the poached deer.

Investigation uncovers homemade explosives

In April, police executed a search warrant at Ralston's home on Blackwalnut Lane. Shortly before the raid, police said he was seen riding an electric scooter while carrying a rifle and thermal imaging monocular, and he was detained near Hillsmere Elementary School.

This photo shows Lee Ralston's home on Blackwalnut Lane after the April raid. CBS News Baltimore

Investigators said they seized a suppressed Smith & Wesson semi-automatic .22-caliber rifle with a night-vision optic, a sawed-off Remington pump-action 20-gauge shotgun, multiple homemade suppressors, multiple night-vision optics and dozens of white-tailed deer antlers, as well as 32 homemade explosive devices from his property.

Ralston was taken into custody on federal explosives charges. He is currently being held at Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore.

In September, a former K-9 handler with the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office was also charged with providing explosive material and technical advice to Ralston as part of the investigation.

Additional charges filed this month

Police announced Friday they have filed a slew of additional wildlife-related charges against Ralston.

He is now charged with eight felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, 22 counts of reckless endangerment, seven counts of animal cruelty, two counts of malicious destruction of property, possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun, and 57 additional natural resources violations.

Police said D'Angelo surrendered on Nov. 12 at the St. Mary's County Detention Center and was released on a $2,500 bond.

He faces one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty, three counts of reckless endangerment from a motor vehicle, animal cruelty, malicious destruction of property, and 47 natural resources violations.