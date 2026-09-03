Former Prince George's County sheriff's deputy charged with providing explosive materials to Annapolis man

A former K-9 handler with the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office is accused of providing explosive material and technical advice to a man arrested earlier this year in Annapolis.

Micah Y. Sam, 51, of Brandywine, was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of possession of explosive material with the intent to create a destructive device and one count of conspiracy to manufacture an explosive device.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Fire/Arson & Explosives Investigative Bureau announced Sam's arrest in connection with an investigation that started back in April.

On April 14, police searched the Annapolis home of Lee Scott Wygal Ralston, 37, and discovered a "significant number" of suspected explosive devices.

Lee Scott Wygal Ralston, 37, is facing 32 felony counts of manufacturing a destructive device and 32 counts of possession of a destructive device. Anne Arundel County Police Department

Some of the devices were designed to detonate remotely, while others contained homemade flash powder or BBs, according to charging documents. Investigators also seized several weapons, suppressors and ammunition from the home.

Police said Ralston was initially under investigation for allegedly hunting deer at night and from a roadway, both of which are illegal.

He was charged with 32 felony counts of manufacturing a destructive device and 32 counts of possession of a destructive device.

Investigators later identified Sam as a second suspect in the case. They allege he "provided Mr. Ralston with explosive materials, as well as information and technical guidance related to the construction of destructive devices."

The sheriff's office told our partners at The Baltimore Banner that Sam resigned from his position earlier this year.

"Law enforcement officers hold a position of public trust, and any deputy or officer, current or former, who breaks the law should be held fully accountable," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Sam was a customer at Ralston's marina, and that's how they came into contact, The Banner reports. Police uncovered messages between the men, discussing boating and the alleged transfer of explosive materials.

At Ralston's bail review hearing in April, his attorney described the devices as carbon dioxide canisters and said there was "zero evidence" he planned to hurt anyone. He was held without bond, and his trial was scheduled for Oct. 15.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the AACoFD Fire Marshal Tip Line at 410-222-TIPS (8477).