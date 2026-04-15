Explosive devices found in home of Maryland man during illegal deer hunting investigation

An Annapolis man was arrested on several counts of manufacturing and possession of destructive devices during an investigation into illegal deer hunting, according to police.

Lee Scott Wygal Ralston, 37, is facing 32 felony counts of manufacturing a destructive device and 32 counts of possession of a destructive device.

Investigation leads to finding explosive devices

Police said Ralston was initially being investigated for allegedly hunting deer at night and from the roadway, which are both illegal.

On April 14, officers searched a home in the 1200 block of Black Walnut Lane in Annapolis, where investigations said a "significant number" of suspected explosive devices were recovered.

Investigators also found materials used to potentially make explosive devices. Police said the devices varied in size and composition.

Several weapons, suppressors, and ammunition were also seized from the home, according to police.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, the county's Office of the Fire Marshal, the Fire/Arson and Explosives Investigative Bureau, and the Maryland Natural Resources Police contributed to the arrest.