Annapolis mass shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder

BALTIMORE - A man arrested in June for allegedly shooting six people, three fatally, over a parking spot outside a home in Annapolis faces murder and hate crime charges, police said Monday.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, is charged with faces 42 charges in connection with the shooting deaths of Mario Mireles, 27; his father, Nick Mireles, 55, and family friend Christian Segovia, 25, and injuring three others outside his home at Paddington Place in Annapolis.

Smith faces 42 charges including three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of race/religious crime resulting in death, attempted murder charges and a slew of gun-related charges.

Maryland's hate crime statute allows prosecutors to add years to a sentence and financial penalties if a crime was motivated by hate toward a person or group belonging to a constitutionally protected class, such as race or ethnicity, The Baltimore Banner reports.

According to charging documents, Smith returned home on June 11 when his neighbor, Mario Mireles, was hosting a large party with many cars parked along the street.

Charles Robert Smith, 43 Anne Arundel County Police

Smith's mother reportedly had called the police to say one of the cars was blocking their driveway.

Mario Mireles went to the home to argue about the parking complaint, according to documents. Smith then reportedly got into a fight with Mireles and pulled out a gun.

While partygoers attempted to render aid to Mireles, Smith went inside and grabbed a rifle before shooting out of a front window of his home, documents said. Nicolas Mireles, who was coming to the aid of his son, was shot and killed.

A woman was shot in the ankle, a man was shot in the arm and another man was shot in the leg and back.

Smith is being held without bond.

An investigation is ongoing by Annapolis Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police Detective Larry DeLeonibus at 410-260-3439 or lcdeleonibus@annapolis.gov, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.