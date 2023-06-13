Annapolis deadly mass shooting suspect denied bail based on 'serious and violent charges,' judge rules
BALTIMORE - Charles Robert Smith, accused of killing three last weekend in Annapolis, will be held in jail without bail until his preliminary hearing, a judge ruled Tuesday.
The judge said his ruling is based on the serious and violent charges, and that Smith could be "unpredictable."
Smith, 43, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.
Smith's attorney, in an Anne Arundel County courtroom on Tuesday, said Smith suffers from PTSD and argued he needs to get out to continue treatment.
He is accused of shooting and killing a father and son, and a family friend, over a parking dispute during a large birthday party on Paddington Place Sunday evening. Police initially said the shooting happened during a graduation party.
Mario Alfredo Mireles, 27, and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, were shot and killed while arguing with a neighbor who complained that a car was blocking their driveway.
After Smith allegedly shot the two, he went inside his home and fired more shots at a group of people tending to Mireles and Segovia. Nicholas Mireles was killed, and three others were shot, according to documents.
Related:
for more features.