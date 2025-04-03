Harbormaster, a downtown Annapolis staple, being demolished as City Dock project advances

The Harbormaster's building is coming down after 49 years as a staple of City Dock in downtown Annapolis, as work moves forward with the City Dock Resiliency Project.

The City of Annapolis started demolitions this week for part of the $100 million overhaul of City Dock. The City Dock Resiliency Project includes plans for flood barriers and a raised green space.

"It floods a lot, especially in the summertime," said Annapolis resident Ian Rephann.

Phase 2 of the plan will include a state-of-the-art Waterfront Maritime Welcome Center connected to the historic Burtis House at the end of Prince George Street. It will also be the new home of the Harbormaster's Headquarters.

The city's Historic Preservation Commission approved the plans in late February.

"It'll be more attractive, and I'm sure they're going to make nice bathroom amenities for us," said Annapolis resident Chris Gload.

There's no official timeline for construction on the new Maritime Welcome Center, as the project still faces some hurdles with Historic Annapolis recently filing a legal appeal citing concerns about the welcome center being attached to the historic Burtis House.

Officials say the city is also waiting for FEMA to finalize a $33 million grant, which they say is crucial for the project's progression.

Harbormaster's building demolished

Annapolis residents said the Harbormaster's building was a huge part of their childhood.

"I worked here when I was 11 to 14," Rephann said. "I was a dock master, actually, and helped boats go around. So seeing this is kind of dramatic."

Rephann said the change is bittersweet, but he's excited about what's to come at City Dock.

"Change is better, in my opinion," Rephann said. "Annapolis is growing, we're a growing town."

The Harbormaster's building has welcomed and accommodated boaters, tourists, and locals since 1976.

Locals told WJZ it's kind of painful to see the building being demolished.

"It's sad to see this building go. Hopefully, I can keep a brick or two," Rephann said.

"We all expected it, but to actually see it in progress, it really makes it real," Gload added.

More about the City Dock project

The project is separated into two phases to protect the waterfront from flooding and create more public green space. The plan aims to combat sea level rise while transforming the area into a more pedestrian-friendly space.

The plan includes flood barrier protection and raised green space with a fountain.

The second phase includes a new park at the end of Prince George Street, which will be named after the late local icon Vince Leggett, founder of Blacks of the Chesapeake, according to Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Phase 2 will also feature state-of-the-art Harbormaster Headquarters and a new Maritime Welcome Center.

Annapolis Gov. Gavin Buckley said in a statement posted on social media, "It will recognize and celebrate overlooked aspects of our history; and deliver both physical and social resilience for the future."

The result will be a "world-class park that serves residents, businesses, and visitors," according to the project website, and will protect the community from the impacts of frequent and more intense flooding.