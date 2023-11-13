Annapolis Fire Marshal looking for missing K9

BALTIMORE -- The Annapolis Fire Marshal's Office is asking residents to look out for Jackson, a missing K9 last seen in Pasadena, officials said.

Jackson is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix last seen in the area of Appian Way, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Anne Arundel County Police

Anyone with information on the dog's whereabouts is asked to call (410)-222-8610.