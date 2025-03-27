18 families displaced after fire in downtown Baltimore

Eighteen families were displaced after a fire Thursday evening in downtown Baltimore, according to the American Red Cross.

Baltimore firefighters responded to the blaze in the 200 block of East Saratoga Street.

Red Cross disaster response volunteers are working with the displaced residents on financial assistance, replacing medications, eyeglasses, and other essential items lost in the fire, the organization said.

The Red Cross says it's also handed out meals and drinking water to impacted residents.

"In the days and weeks to come, the Red Cross will continue to work with affected residents to provide additional recovery resources and help them get back on their feet," the Red Cross said.

Residents displaced from recent fires

Earlier this month, 27 residents were displaced, including adults and children, after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Windsor Mill in Baltimore County, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to find a fire blazing through the room in the 7400 block of Brixworth Court.

"The sad thing is, we just moved here, not even six months in, so much has happened," resident Jasmine Adams said.

On March 7, Baltimore City firefighters responded to a wind-driven fire that left 15 rowhomes, businesses, and apartments demolished.

Investigators said that at least nine residents from four rowhomes were displaced, and other vacant buildings were impacted.

Officials believe possible illegal occupant activity caused the four-alarm fire.

During the fire, the buildings were marked with Code X in Baltimore City, meaning they had severe structural or interior hazards and high risks of collapse.

"It's a total loss. We lost everything," resident Monique Awkward said. "It's devastation, complete devastation."