City Dock streets in Annapolis closed due to rising floodwaters

Streets along City Dock in Annapolis are closed on Wednesday due to flooding caused by heavy downpours, according to the city's Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

The city says Compromise and Dock streets were closed after water overflowed onto the roads. Barricades are in place in the area.

Dock St. is currently closed due to flooding. Do NOT drive through flooded waters or around barricades. Use alternate routes. Follow any traffic detours in place. pic.twitter.com/Bo81lRLuAR — Annapolis OEM (@AnnapolisOEM) June 18, 2025

"Do not drive through flooded waters or around barricades," Annapolis officials said. "Use alternate routes. Follow any traffic detours in place."

The Annapolis OEM warns that additional low-lying areas may also flood. The department also urges drivers not to drive through flooded waters or around barricades.

A Flood Watch remains in Annapolis through Wednesday evening, but strong storms are expected on Thursday.

Annapolis flood mitigation plan

In April, the City of Annapolis began demolitions for Phase 2 of the $100 million overhaul of City Dock. The City Dock Resiliency Project includes plans for flood barriers and a raised green space.

The plan aims to combat sea level rise while transforming the area into a more pedestrian-friendly space.

The second phase will include a state-of-the-art Waterfront Maritime Welcome Center connected to the historic Burtis House at the end of Prince George Street. It will also be the new home of the Harbormaster's Headquarters.

The result will be a "world-class park that serves residents, businesses, and visitors," according to the project website, and will protect the community from the impacts of frequent and more intense flooding.

According to the project website, major construction, including parking restrictions and road closures, was set to begin this winter. An updated official timeline has yet to be announced.

Historic flooding struck Annapolis in August 2024 after Tropical Storm Debby rumbled through. Floodwaters at City Dock surged to 4.4 feet above normal levels, marking it as the eighth-highest flood event on record for Annapolis, city officials said.

Howard County's flood prevention plan

Howard County, especially in historic Ellicott City, is another flood-prone area in Maryland.

Parts of Howard County experienced deadly flooding in 2011, 2016, and 2018, prompting an aggressive effort to prevent similar events in the future.

The county launched its Safe and Sound Plan to address flooding issues with retention ponds in four areas.

There are a total of seven projects under the Safe and Sound Plan. So far, two of four retention ponds have been built, and a third is expected to be done by fall 2025, according to county officials.

$5 million of the Resilient Revolving Loan Fund will go toward the North Tunnel project, which is under construction and expected to be finished by fall 2027. Once done, the tunnel will be able to collect and carry around 26,000 gallons of stormwater per second.

The remaining $5 million is going toward the culverts project set for Maryland Avenue, right next to Tiber Park. The goal for this project, which is in its final design phase, will be to direct water away from Main Street.

The plan also dictates that debris be removed from waterways after weather events that bring two or more inches of rain within 24 hours or after strong winds. Before the plan was enacted, the waterways were inspected on a quarterly or semi-quarterly basis.

Between 2018 and March 2025, Howard County's Department of Public Works removed more than 100,000 pounds of debris.

In Old Ellicott City, several flood safety measures have also been implemented, like signage pointing to high-ground access and a tone alert system.