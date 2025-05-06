Amtrak services between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. delayed due to hold on tracks

Amtrak services between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. were delayed Tuesday because of a hold on all tracks by the Local Municipal Services, according to Amtrak.

The train service says services were allowed to resume, but residual delays of at least 40 to 60 minutes are expected due to heavy rail congestion.

"Once Municipal Services releases the hold, service will resume," Amtrak said. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Northeast Amtrak service runs from Massachusetts down to Virginia.

Amtrak passenger reported to have measles in April

According to the D.C. Department of Health, in April, a person confirmed to have a measles infection may have exposed passengers on an Amtrak train to Washington, D.C.

Health officials said they were notified of a confirmed case of measles in someone who visited several locations in the nation's capital.

People who were on the Amtrak train, at the D.C. train station, and at an urgent care center may have been exposed, according to D.C. health officials.

The health department said the measles patient rode the southbound Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 train on March 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., arriving at Union Station, Washington, D.C.'s main train station. According to the Amtrak transit schedules, the train started in Boston, reached New York City, and stopped in numerous other cities along the East Coast, including Philadelphia, Wilmington and Baltimore, before reaching D.C.

Officials said the infected person visited a MedStar Urgent Care in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of D.C. on March 22, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.