Who's America's Favorite Couple? A Baltimore pair is in the running.

Couples all over the country, including a Baltimore pair, are vying for the title of "America's Favorite Couple."

It's an online contest where the winning couple not only wins $20,000, but also will be featured in an in-print advertorial in Variety magazine.

Devon Ojeda and Caius Willingham said their entry in the competition is about showing what being American truly is.

How they became a couple

Ojeda and Willingham first met as coworkers, but as they got to know each other better, they realized their working relationship should be something more.

Ojeda described it as love at first sight.

"We tried to deny it for a long time because we were colleagues, but it got to a point that you can't ignore the feelings," Willingham said.

What got them to start thinking about dating, though, is when the two matched on eHarmony.

"That was enough for Caius to break the ice," Ojeda said.

Entering the contest

After dating for a few years, the two eloped in New York City in May. Ever since then, Ojeda's been wanting to make their love known.

"I just wanted to scream it out in the mountains, saying I have the best marriage ever. I had the most perfect day," Ojeda said.

So, when Ojeda saw an ad for "America's Favorite Couple" contest, he applied, and the couple was accepted.

The contest is put on by the fundraising platform Colossal. The contest is currently in its group finals stage, with three more rounds to go.

At this point, Ojeda and Willingham have already made it through several rounds of voting.

"We're hoping it influences people to create more joy for themselves. Right now, it's really important to be in community with people," Ojeda said.

"Be bold and loud with your love"

Ojeda and Willingham are transgender. Ojeda is also a naturalized citizen.

For them, being in this contest is about showing they do represent what being an American is -- especially in light of President Trump's target on the transgender community and heightened immigration enforcement.

"The most radical thing, the most radical act you can do right now is to be bold and be loud with your love," Ojeda said.

But, most importantly, they want to show how love comes in every identity.

"It's not just like a man and woman. A marriage can be anybody, and that's the American dream," Ojeda said. "We want a world where it doesn't matter who you are, love is still love."

The latest round of voting ends Thursday at 10 p.m. You can vote for Ojeda and Willingham here.

You can vote once for free every 24 hours, but you can also add more votes if you donate.