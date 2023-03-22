Several people killed in multiple-car crash on I-695 in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Several people were killed in a multiple-car crash on I-695 Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police.
Officials said all lanes are closed in both direction after several cars crashed on I-695 Innerloop prior to Exit 17 Security Boulevard.
Crews have not said how long the interstate is expected to be shutdown.
There is also no cause of the crash.
WJZ is at the scene and will provide updates on on air and on CBS News Baltimore.
