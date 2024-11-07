U.S. Navy veteran takes on new heights with school he founded in Anne Arundel County

U.S. Navy veteran takes on new heights with Anne Arundel County school he founded

BALTIMORE -- Former Lt. Commander Ali Ghaffari went from flying fighter jets to starting up a school. He built Divine Mercy Academy from the ground up.

According to its website, Divine Mercy Academy, which opened in 2017 in Pasadena, Maryland, is a classical K-8 school that "utilizes the Catholic Liberal Education model to create Saints and Scholars."

The veteran said his journey from the U.S. Navy to starting the school is a task he's still figuring out. However, this step in his life was inspired by his family.

"It doesn't make any sense," Ghaffari said. "It was just out of love for my kids and a desire for them to have an amazing education."

School's growth

Divine Mercy Academy's first class of 19 students convened in 2019 with just three teachers.

Now, there are 148 students enrolled with nearly 30 teachers on staff. Ghaffari said the growth had a lot of challenges, but his time as a sailor helped him prepare.

"When you're landing aircraft on aircraft carriers and you're in combat...the idea of starting a school doesn't really phase you," Ghaffari said. "Whereas if you're not used to encountering challenges to that degree, you might be overwhelmed by it and feel like there's no way I can do that. That's something the Navy instills in you."

Ghaffari describes Divine Mercy Academy as a classical liberal arts school in the Catholic tradition. The school aims to give students a quality education, but a big goal, according to Ghaffari, is to create amazing human beings.

"A person of character. A person who can critically think and a person who loves God and loves their neighbor as themselves," Ghaffari said.

Providing service

After 20 years serving the country in the Navy, Ghaffari said Divine Mercy Academy is his way of continuing to serve.

"As a veteran, this is just an extension to serve my community, my family," Ghaffari said. "By providing an opportunity for an amazing education for [these children] and the other kids in the community who desire it as well," Ghaffari said.