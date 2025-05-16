Alert Day with severe storms possible across Maryland today

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day Friday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the state of Maryland from midday through the early evening hours.

Patchy dense fog has been an issue in some neighborhoods this morning with visibility less than 1/2 mile in many areas across northeastern Maryland. The fog should continue to gradually erode by mid-morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially across northeastern Maryland as early as mid to late morning.

The bigger concern today is for thunderstorms to develop to our north and west from midday into the afternoon hours. These storms will be moving into an increasingly warm and muggy air, which would allow storms to quickly strengthen. Any storm today could contain damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado. The greatest chance for severe weather appears to be after lunchtime for much of central and eastern Maryland.

Please have multiple ways to receive warnings throughout the day and into the evening as storms may knock out power in spots. Download the CBS News app for push alerts to your mobile device. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated on the timeline of storms along with any potential severe weather watches and/or warnings.

Storms should push out of the area sometime this evening. Additional storms are possible overnight, but the trend is for those storms to pass by to our south. Patchy areas of dense fog may redevelop. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 60s.

The Preakness on Saturday is trending drier, but still very warm and humid. Saturday's temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s with high levels of humidity during the morning with falling humidity later in the day. Isolated strong to severe storms are still possible Saturday, but it appears the greatest concern will be across our eastern shore communities. Any storm that does manage to form on Saturday could have damaging winds and hail.

By the main Preakness race with its 7:01 PM post time, we are expecting breezy and less muggy weather with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should still be in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday and Monday are looking refreshing with a gusty breeze and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Another slow-moving area of low pressure will deliver showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with wet weather lingering into Thursday and Friday.