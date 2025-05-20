Alert Day issued for Wednesday morning heavy rain

After a beautiful Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and mild temperatures, changes are on the way. Clouds will increase tonight, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-50s.

Rain will begin moving into western Maryland later tonight and spread across the rest of the state by early Wednesday morning. The rain will be widespread and, at times, heavy—impacting the morning commute and making for a soggy wait at the bus stop for school children.

To account for potential delays and travel inconveniences, we've issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

The heaviest and most widespread rainfall is expected in the morning hours. While showers will become more scattered during the afternoon, it will remain damp and chilly. High temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 50s. Some areas will pick up close to an inch of rain before the rain tapers off.

The unsettled weather continues Wednesday night through Thursday, with periods of showers expected. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, topping out in the low to mid-60s Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening and night, showers will become more isolated.

Friday brings limited improvement, with only a few isolated showers or patches of drizzle expected—mainly in the morning. Afternoon highs will again hold in the mid-60s.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, conditions begin to improve. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend, featuring a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 70s.

For Memorial Day on Monday, a storm system passing to the south could bring a few showers into areas west and south of Baltimore. However, most of the region is expected to remain dry, albeit under extra cloud cover. Highs will reach the mid-70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, with highs near 70 as we head toward the end of May.

Stay with WJZ for the latest updates as we track this week's rain and monitor the potential for changes over the holiday weekend.