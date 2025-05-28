Alert Day across Maryland for windswept, rainy weather Wednesday

Rainy weather will continue across the Baltimore metro area through the early afternoon Wednesday.

Widespread 1-inch to 1.5-inch rainfall totals are likely by Wednesday evening, with locally higher totals possible in some areas.

Wednesday morning weather in Maryland

We've endured a stormy, chilly, raw, and breezy morning across most of Maryland. Light to steady rain has been gradually ramping up in intensity through the morning. This has allowed the current batch of rain to reach moderate to heavy intensity at times.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continue our First Alert Weather Day through early to mid-afternoon for periods of heavy rain and slow travel. Please give yourself extra travel time if you need to be out on the roads. There may also be pockets of street and urban flooding in poor drainage areas.

Chilly temperatures in Maryland Wednesday

In addition to the windswept rain, the air is chilly and raw.

Temperatures will stay mainly in the 50s today with winds out of the east-northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts occasionally reaching 25 to 30 mph. These winds will drive the rain sideways, so you'll need a rain jacket in addition to a good quality umbrella.

Stay warm and stay dry today.

Rain may impact Baltimore Orioles game Wednesday

Rain will taper to showers by Wednesday evening, but there may be enough wet weather that the Baltimore Orioles game may encounter a postponement or rain delay.

Stay tuned to WJZ and CBS News Baltimore for any possible game delays or rescheduling. Currently, the Os are scheduled to play the Cardinals at Camden Yards with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Once showers leave tonight, skies may partially clear and areas of patchy dense fog will form. This has the potential to impact the Thursday morning commute with reduced visibility and tough driving conditions. Low temperatures tonight will stay in the 50s.

Muggy Thursday, rain weather Friday in Maryland

After early patchy fog Thursday, we're looking at a warm and muggy day. Low clouds will give way to partial sunshine with highs near 80°.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day or at night, but most of the day is rain-free.

A one-two punch of showers and thunderstorms is coming to Maryland later Friday into Saturday. Friday looks warm and muggy ahead of any storms with clouds and limited sunshine. A batch of strong to isolated severe storms is possible late in the afternoon or in the evening. Some of the strongest storms could have damaging winds and hail. In addition to an isolated severe weather threat, heavy downpours and localized flooding would be possible with any Friday evening storms.

Saturday will be our final chance of gusty showers and thunderstorms. The morning will likely start quietly, but showers and thunderstorms will quickly form during the heating of the day. These showers and storms should become numerous by early afternoon and continue through early evening. The strongest storms will have small hail, gusty winds, brief downpours, and lightning. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid-70s.

Behind Saturday's powerful cold front, Sunday looks fantastic with a gusty and refreshing breeze, low humidity, and a partly sunny sky. Highs will top out in the middle 70s. Monday looks similar with a little less wind and highs in the upper 70s.

A big dome of high pressure will slide east into our area next week. This means sunny and dry weather with warming temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the lower to middle 80s. By mid to late next week, we may experience our first 90s of the season. Stay tuned!