Severe weather risk in Maryland prompts Alert Day Friday

An evening risk of heavy rain and severe storms has prompted an alert day across Maryland.

Temperatures are soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds. It feels warm and muggy across central Maryland. Storms developing in this warm and somewhat humid environment could quickly become severe.

A Flood Watch goes into effect for much of central Maryland at 7 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles move Friday game time

The Baltimore Orioles game that was originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. will now begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Camden Yard Gates open at 4 p.m.

Expect warm and muggy weather at the game, The temperature will be around 80° at first pitch.

The first half of the game should stay dry. The second half could still be impacted by rain and storms. Bring a poncho if you're headed to the game, just to be safe. You can get weather updates while you're out-and-about Friday evening in the CBS News App.

A couple tornadoes are possible in Maryland Friday evening

Any storm that manages to develop could produce large hail and gust winds. There is also a risk of isolated tornadoes, especially across southern Maryland and east of the bay through early evening.

The greatest risk of severe weather occurs between 5 and 10 p.m. Even if a storm is not technically severe, it will still produce heavy rain. Enable notifications on your phone and download the CBS News app to receive alerts for severe weather watches or warnings.

Flood watch issued for all of central Maryland

Storms will produce heavy rain as they sweep through. Widespread rainfall totals between 1" and 2" inches are likely. A few spots could record more than 4" of rain by the time all is said and done.

A Food Watch is in effect for Howard, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Cecil counties, along with Baltimore City, from 7 p.m. this evening through tonight. Portions of western and southern Maryland are also under a Flood Watch.

If you encounter flood waters, please do not attempt to cross them. The water may be deeper than you think. "Turn around, don't drown." A few high water spots could linger into Saturday morning, where the heaviest rain falls.

Gusty winds arrive in Maryland tonight

A round of strong winds is possible overnight, as an area of low pressure passes by the state. Winds may be gusty, even outside of any showers and storms. Wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph are possible between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday. Strong wind gusts may knock down trees and cause more power outages. The gustiest winds will quickly ease by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Scattered storms return to Baltimore Saturday

Saturday's weather is not looking like a washout. But, there will be a few waves of showers and storms moving through.

Saturday will be cooler. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Fewer communities will see stormy weather Saturday afternoon, compared to Friday. A couple storms could still produce small hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours and lightning.

Stunning weather across the Mid-Atlantic next week

Sunday and Monday have a refreshing feel with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. with highs in the upper 70s. Warmer, more humid weather returns to Maryland heading into the middle of next week. Plan on temperatures soaring into the 80s by next Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Our first 90-degree day of the season is possible Thursday, especially away from Chesapeake Bay.