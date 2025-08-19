New AI-powered cybersecurity training headquarters to create more than 200 jobs in Maryland

A new AI-powered cybersecurity training in Maryland is expected to create more than 200 jobs in the state.

The global headquarters for IronCircle, a cybersecurity education provider, has relocated to Columbia, Maryland's Merriweather District.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined IronCircle leaders on Tuesday to celebrate the new headquarters.

"IronCircle's decision to open their new, global headquarters in Columbia affirms Maryland's growing status as the cyber capital of America," Gov. Moore said.

What does IronCircle do?

IronCircle relocated its AI cybersecurity workforce platform from Florida to Maryland.

The cybersecurity training platform is used by universities and businesses across the world.

According to IronCircle, its platform "leverages the power of artificial intelligence to simulate complex, real-world scenarios reflective of today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

With the new global headquarters in Columbia, the governor's office says this will create opportunities for Maryland's cyber workforce, including roles for cybersecurity contractors and instructors.

"By doubling down on industries of the future like cyber and AI, our administration is growing Maryland's economy and building new pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all, Gov. Moore said. "We are thrilled to partner with IronCircle in our work to make Maryland more competitive."

Why Maryland?

According to the governor's office, Maryland's cyber-defense hubs were key factors in IronCircle decision to relocate to Maryland.

The state says that information technology is a major part of Maryland's economy, with nearly 19,000 I.T. businesses supporting more than 124,000 jobs and generating nearly $80 billion in economic activity.

More than 24% of information technology job postings in the region are cyber-skilled roles, with average starting salaries exceeding $100,000, the governor's office says.

"Howard County is home to nearly 300 cybersecurity companies and a global leader in cyber innovation, pioneering new ways to protect ourselves online. Located just a short drive from Fort Meade and Baltimore Washington International Airport, home to the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, Howard County is at the heart of our nation's cybersecurity efforts," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.