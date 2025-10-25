Body cam shows Baltimore County officers stunned after gun scare was just a bag of chips

WJZ has obtained the body cam footage of police confronting a student at Kenwood High School after an A.I. gun detection system mistakenly detected that a student had a weapon.

Baltimore County leaders are now calling for a review of that system.

During the footage from Monday's incident, officers are seen approaching the student, searching him, and then stunned when they themselves realize what A.I. flagged as a gun was just a bag of Doritos chips.

With guns drawn, Baltimore County Police surrounded a group of students after the Omnilert AI Gun Detection System warned school leaders that a student had a gun.

Body camera footage shows police detaining all of those students and then searching one of them.

Though the student never had a gun. Instead, what Omnilert detected was a bag of chips.

After confirming there was no weapon, the Department of School Safety and Security reviewed and canceled the initial alert.

"Just so you guys are aware…basically, the cameras around the system, they pick up on things that look like guns…I guess just the way you were eating chips…Doritos, whatever.... it picked it up as a gun," an officer explained.

County leaders call for review of AI gun-detection system

Officials with the school and Omnilert said the system was working properly, but county leaders have called for its review, concerned that the false alarm traumatized the students.

"How did it come to be that we had police officers with guns drawn approaching a kid because of a bag of Doritos?" said Julian Jones, Baltimore County Councilman.

"...the program did what it was supposed to do, which was signal an alert and for humans to take a look to find out if there was cause for concern in that moment," Myriam Rodgers, the superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, explained during a press conference.

As police conclude their investigation, one of the responding officers is heard pointing out the system's faults on bodycam footage, stating, "AI is not the best."

Kenwood's principal wrote in a letter to the school community that counseling will be provided to the students who were involved in the incident and will be available to any student who may need support.