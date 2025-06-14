Flood Watch, Air Quality Alert Issued for Saturday in parts of Maryland

Alert Day possible with chances of evening showers, temps peak in the 70s

A few light showers started the day in western Maryland on Saturday. It's a quiet start to the day that doesn't look to end in the same way.

Saturday is a possible WJZ Alert Day.

The First Alert Weather team will be watching the risk for showers and storms to develop this afternoon, continuing into the evening. Similar to Friday, heavy rain is possible. A FLOOD WATCH was expanded into more Maryland counties late on Saturday morning. Friday evening's storms produced multiple flash flood alerts in Maryland and with the ground still saturated, we could see more of the same on Saturday. Forecast models are calling for 1 inch to possibly 3 inches of rainfall here in Maryland (isolated areas could see up to 5 inches if heavy rain is slow to move out or tracks over a certain area multiple times). A few storms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and possible small hail.

Highs on Saturday will be cooler - around 80°.

A CODE RED air quality alert is in effect for Harford and Cecil Counties through late Saturday.

It'll be even cooler on Father's Day. Prepare for highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday also brings its own rain chance. The upcoming work week doesn't look to completely dry out until maybe closer to AFRAM weekend.